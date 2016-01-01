See All Surgical Assistants in Augusta, GA
Melissa Shafer, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Melissa Shafer, PA-C

Surgical Assistance
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Melissa Shafer, PA-C

Melissa Shafer, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Augusta, GA. 

Melissa Shafer works at Practice in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Melissa Shafer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623
  2. 2
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1003 CHAFEE AVE, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-3226

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Melissa Shafer?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Melissa Shafer, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Melissa Shafer, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Melissa Shafer to family and friends

    Melissa Shafer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Melissa Shafer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Melissa Shafer, PA-C.

    About Melissa Shafer, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Surgical Assistance
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891955142
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Shafer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Shafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa Shafer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Shafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Shafer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Shafer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Shafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Shafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Melissa Shafer, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.