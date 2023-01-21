Melissa Swek, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Swek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Swek, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Melissa Swek, ARNP
Melissa Swek, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Largo, FL.

Melissa Swek's Office Locations
MaxHealth - Largo - E Bay Dr3800 E BAY DR, Largo, FL 33771 Directions (305) 255-7797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Swek?
Both my husband and I see Mellissa as our primary at MaxHealth. We like her very much and reccomend her to anyone who asks.
About Melissa Swek, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851726657
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Swek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Swek accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Swek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Melissa Swek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Swek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Swek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Swek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.