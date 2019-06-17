Dr. Evers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melvin Evers, OD
Dr. Melvin Evers, OD is an Optometrist in Kissimmee, FL.
Melvin C. Evers, OD910 Emmett St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 846-2277
- Aetna
- Ambetter
He. Is great plus 10. His staff all plus. 10.
- Optometry
- English, Afrikaans
- 1699888495
Dr. Evers accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evers speaks Afrikaans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Evers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.