Meredith Stein, CNM

Obstetrics
4.3 (46)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Meredith Stein, CNM

Meredith Stein, CNM is an Obstetrics Specialist in West Deptford, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Duke University School Of Medicine

Meredith Stein works at Jefferson Health West Deptford Ob/GYN and Midwifery Care in West Deptford, NJ with other offices in Stratford, NJ, Sewell, NJ and Haddonfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Meredith Stein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health West Deptford Ob/GYN and Midwifery Care
    165 Princeton Ave, West Deptford, NJ 08096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Stratford OB/GYN & Midwifery Care
    205 E Laurel Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology & Midwifery Care
    445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste A, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Jefferson Health Haddonfield
    80 Tanner St, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 07, 2022
    I recently had to find a new gynecologist as mine had left the practice, I was recommended Jefferson health through a friend and I ended up having Dr. Stein I usually don’t leave reviews but when you have a doctor this good you have too! I cannot say enough good about her she was absolutely amazing! She actually sat and talked with me, went over any questions and concerns I had , made any recommendations I needed, she made my exam extremely comfortable I really loved the fact that she said at any point during the exam I was uncomfortable or in pain she would stop right away. And that she asked for consent before she performed my exam as well. She has a very welcoming presence and she radiates great energy and good vibes. I recommend her 1,000%!!!!
    Caitlin — Jan 07, 2022
    Meredith Stein, CNM
    About Meredith Stein, CNM

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1174896989
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Fellowship

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meredith Stein, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meredith Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Meredith Stein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Meredith Stein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Meredith Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    46 patients have reviewed Meredith Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Stein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meredith Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meredith Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

