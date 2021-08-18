See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Merna Khilla, OD

Optometry
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Merna Khilla, OD

Dr. Merna Khilla, OD is an Optometrist in Clifton, NJ. 

Dr. Khilla works at NJ Eye And Ear in Clifton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khilla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NJ Eye And Ear
    1016 Main Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 546-5700
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 18, 2021
Don’t let that young face fool you! I’ll admit that I was skeptical when she walked in the room. I assumed she was a newbie that wouldn’t be able to handle my complex eye history but she proved me wrong with every moment of the exam after she walked in. I’ve never had a doctor more thorough with an exam before. I’ve had vision issues since I was a young child so I’ve had my fair share of eye exams, but nothing compares to the experience I had with Dr. Khilla. She was patient and actually explained everything to me, heck she even drew it out for me to make sure I understood. She just gained a life-long patient!
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Merna Khilla, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598244998
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Khilla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Khilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khilla.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

