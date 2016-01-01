See All Physical Therapists in Seattle, WA
Meta Chessin, PT

Physical Therapy
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Meta Chessin, PT

Meta Chessin, PT is a Physical Therapist in Seattle, WA. 

Meta Chessin works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Meta Chessin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Meta Chessin, PT

    • Physical Therapy
    • English
    • Female
    • 1598803421
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meta Chessin, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meta Chessin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Meta Chessin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Meta Chessin works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Meta Chessin’s profile.

    Meta Chessin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Meta Chessin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meta Chessin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meta Chessin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

