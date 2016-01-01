Meta Chessin, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meta Chessin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Meta Chessin, PT is a Physical Therapist in Seattle, WA.
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1598803421
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Meta Chessin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Meta Chessin using Healthline FindCare.
Meta Chessin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meta Chessin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meta Chessin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.