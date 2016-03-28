Dr. Amatrula Jr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Amatrula Jr, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Amatrula Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Ridgewood, NJ.
Locations
- 1 1172 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 9, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 670-7900
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amatrula has been providing therapy to me on and off since 2000. He is an excellent clinician and I have recommended him to many family members and friends over the years.
About Dr. Michael Amatrula Jr, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1154472751
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amatrula Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Amatrula Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amatrula Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amatrula Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.