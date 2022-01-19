Michael Bruno has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Bruno, PA
Overview
Michael Bruno, PA is a Physician Assistant in Staten Island, NY.
Michael Bruno works at
Locations
Lifes Bounty Medical Care P C1776 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 668-9300
Ratings & Reviews
Great PA. Great guy. Cares about his patients! If you are fortunate enough to be his patient or Dr. Mccarthy consider yourself lucky. I've been richmond total med patient for 10 years and I couldn't ask for a better pa or doc and staff.
About Michael Bruno, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1932321403
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
