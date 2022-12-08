See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Naperville, IL
Dr. Michael Cassano, OD

Optometry
4.3 (12)
Overview of Dr. Michael Cassano, OD

Dr. Michael Cassano, OD is an Optometrist in Naperville, IL. 

Dr. Cassano works at Optometric Practice of Dr. Michael J. Cassano PC in Naperville, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cassano's Office Locations

    Optometric Practice of Dr. Michael J. Cassano PC
    608 S Washington St Ste 306, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 718-1031
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 08, 2022
    This is the best eye doctor I have ever seen in my life. You will know instantly that he cares about his patients and his office staff is excellent. Very helpful and caring group of people.
    Daniel Ferguson — Dec 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Cassano, OD
    About Dr. Michael Cassano, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730138801
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cassano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cassano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cassano works at Optometric Practice of Dr. Michael J. Cassano PC in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Cassano’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

