Dr. Michael Charash, PHD

Clinical Neuropsychology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Charash, PHD

Dr. Michael Charash, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with St Mary's Hospital

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Charash's Office Locations

  1. 1
    21301 Powerline Rd Ste 209, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-1835
  2. 2
    Neurology Offices of South Florida, LLC
    4600 Linton Blvd Ste 240, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 482-1027
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Neurology Offices of South Florida, LLC
    9970 Central Park Blvd N, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 482-1027
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Brain Injury
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Brain Injury

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Charash, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003981986
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Mary's Hospital
    Internship
    • St. Mary's Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
