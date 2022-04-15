See All Physicians Assistants in El Paso, TX
Michael Childress, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Michael Childress, PA is a Physician Assistant in El Paso, TX. 

Michael Childress works at United States Army in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    United States Army
    5005 N Piedras St, El Paso, TX 79930 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 742-6386

Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Childress and staff were the best for my QTC appointment. Office staff were very caring and took the time to explain and listen to me. Dr. Childress took the time to listen to my concerns and what I am dealing with. Can't say enough good things about my appointment. As a veteran that has delt with extremely bad C&P exams, I have to say this was the best exam experience that I have had.
Daniel James Thomson — Apr 15, 2022
About Michael Childress, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1871863829
Frequently Asked Questions

Michael Childress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michael Childress works at United States Army in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Michael Childress’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Michael Childress. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Childress.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Childress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Childress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

