Michael Childress, PA
Overview
Michael Childress, PA is a Physician Assistant in El Paso, TX.
Locations
United States Army5005 N Piedras St, El Paso, TX 79930 Directions (915) 742-6386
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Childress and staff were the best for my QTC appointment. Office staff were very caring and took the time to explain and listen to me. Dr. Childress took the time to listen to my concerns and what I am dealing with. Can't say enough good things about my appointment. As a veteran that has delt with extremely bad C&P exams, I have to say this was the best exam experience that I have had.
About Michael Childress, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1871863829
