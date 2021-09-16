Dr. Michael Cornwall, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornwall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cornwall, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cornwall, PHD is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Cornwall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael Cornwall PhD LLC2110 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (859) 321-4956Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Passport Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cornwall?
I enjoy my appointments with Dr. Cornwall a great deal, and believe that his unique style of counseling is valuable in helping me to successfully resolve the anxiety issues that I experience. He takes the time to answer any questions that I have, and drives the conversation in a manner that helps me identify the underlying causes of that anxiety.
About Dr. Michael Cornwall, PHD
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- English
- 1184921033
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornwall accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornwall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornwall works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornwall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornwall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornwall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornwall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.