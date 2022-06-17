Dr. Delatte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Delatte, OD
Dr. Michael Delatte, OD is an Optometrist in Bridgewater, NJ.
Dr. Delatte's Office Locations
Costco Optical #322325 Promenade Blvd, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (732) 356-9508
Dr. Delatte is the best optometrist I've ever had the pleasure of visiting. He doesn't rush, and he gives helpful explanations - you can tell that he cares about his patients.
- Optometry
- English
- 1508903170
Dr. Delatte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
