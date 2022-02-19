Dr. Michael Drown, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Drown, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Drown, PHD is a Psychologist in Gahanna, OH.
Locations
Michael G. Drown, Psychologist950 Taylor Station Rd Ste C, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 863-1820Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. He listens and shows deep concern for my situation with solutions. Extremely thankful for his services.
About Dr. Michael Drown, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1841453131
Education & Certifications
- Association For Psychotherapy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drown accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Drown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.