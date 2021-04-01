Michael Frost Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Frost Jr, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Michael Frost Jr, RN
Michael Frost Jr, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Michael Frost Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Aids Resource Center Ohio Inc.750 E Long St Ste 3000, Columbus, OH 43203 Directions (614) 340-6700
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Michael asked me questions I've never had a PC person ask: how was my diet? How was my exercise? Sex life? I felt seen. It was always about working together to create health for me. I've search so long for a care provider that was actually listening and working with me. Really happy I found him.
About Michael Frost Jr, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104487438
Michael Frost Jr accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Frost Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
