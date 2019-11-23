Dr. Michael Haas, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Haas, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Haas, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Dr. Haas works at
Portrait Health Centers1873 Marlton Pike E Ste 2-C, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (732) 982-2888
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Haas is a very excellent psychologist. He has helped me immensely. I look forward to the therapy sessions. My depressive symptoms have improved a lot after I am seeing Dr. Haas.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
