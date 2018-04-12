Michael Jacobs, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Jacobs, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Jacobs, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama School Of Nursing Nurse Practitioner and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, El Paso Children's Hospital, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Locations
Horizon Pediatrics14505 Horizon Blvd, El Paso, TX 79928 Directions (915) 852-2031
Summit Urgent Care Center1535 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 857-4559
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- El Paso Children's Hospital
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was quick and very friendly and our issues were solved thanks
About Michael Jacobs, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619123726
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Alabama School Of Nursing Nurse Practitioner
- Excelsior College
