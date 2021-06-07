See All Neuropsychologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Michael Kabat, PHD

Neuropsychology
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Kabat, PHD

Dr. Michael Kabat, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in La Jolla, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kabat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    9834 Genesee Ave Ste 221, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 652-9668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuropsychological Testing
Neuropsychological Testing

Treatment frequency



Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Scripps Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Kabat, PHD.

    About Dr. Michael Kabat, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669401360
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kabat, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kabat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kabat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kabat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kabat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kabat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kabat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

