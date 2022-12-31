Dr. Michael Kirk, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kirk, PHD
Dr. Michael Kirk, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology-Los Angeles (Cspp-La).
Tangeman Scott A DDS Inc5500 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 243-3021
Dr.Kirk changed my life. It was after my sister & I had been taken by cps & separated. I was about 4\5yrs old at that time, my sister had been placed in a foster home later on that required therapy & he was the assigned therapist. It was decided we would have our family visits there. About 7yrs later my grandmother decided she couldn't handle raising me anymore. After trying numerous of therapists & all there " Treatments" & nothing working she said it became overwhelming so off I went. Eventually being placed in a home where thankfully Dr.Kirk was the assigned therapist for there program. He remembered me from my visits with my sister. By that time my anger issues had escalated horribly & I trusted NOBODY! The home I was in prior had me on antipsychotic medication which he instantly said NO to. He taught me how to mentally deal with a mental problem without "NEEDING" prescriptions that would make me mentally worse without them, therefore keeping me totally dependent on them. He refused to give up on me no matter how many outbursts or "fits" I had.... He truly cares about his patients & there rehabilitation. I don't want to even imagine where my life would be if I never had been blessed with this mans services!
- Clinical Psychology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1316354475
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA)
- Ingleside Psychiatric Hospital, Rosemead, Ca
- California School Of Professional Psychology-Los Angeles (Cspp-La)
