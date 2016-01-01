Dr. Michael Klein, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Michael Klein, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Rochester, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 ELMWOOD AVE, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 273-2040
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield

About Dr. Michael Klein, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1790136711



