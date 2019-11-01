See All Clinical Psychologists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Michael Kuttner, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Kuttner, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Michael Kuttner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rochester, NY. 

Dr. Kuttner works at ANXIETY & STRESS MANAGEMENT PROGRAM in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anxiety & Stress Management Program
    448 White Spruce Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 256-3440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kuttner?

    Nov 01, 2019
    I was skeptical at first when I was referred to Dr Kuttner because I , in my brain, couldn't see how this type of treatment could possibly work. I saw Dr Kuttner 9 times, and although it took me a few weeks to grasp the techniques being taught to me, he helped me tremendously. I can not thank him enough as it's so helped me to get pain relief without using a prescription drug. Thank you Dr. Kuttner for all you've done.
    Su Higgins — Nov 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Kuttner, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Kuttner, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kuttner to family and friends

    Dr. Kuttner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kuttner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Kuttner, PHD.

    About Dr. Michael Kuttner, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538195987
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kuttner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuttner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuttner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuttner works at ANXIETY & STRESS MANAGEMENT PROGRAM in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kuttner’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuttner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuttner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuttner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuttner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Kuttner, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.