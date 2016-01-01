Michael Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Lynch, LMFT
Overview
Michael Lynch, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in East Syracuse, NY.
Michael Lynch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Syracuse Orthotics Inc.6701 Manlius Center Rd, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 463-9355
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Lynch?
About Michael Lynch, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1215226295
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Lynch works at
Michael Lynch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.