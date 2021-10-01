See All Chiropractors in Deland, FL
Dr. Michael Munson, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Munson, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (51)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Michael Munson, DC is a Chiropractor in Deland, FL. 

Dr. Munson works at DeLand Chiropractic & Spinal Decompression in Deland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    DeLand Chiropractic & Spinal Decompression
    905 N Stone St, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 734-9995
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Scoliosis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Spine
Adult Scoliosis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Florida Blue
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Munson?

    Oct 01, 2021
    My husband and I were looking for a new chiropractor for our family and we found Deland chiropractic & spinal decompression, it was a choice well made. Everyone was super sweet and professional from the front desk staff Emily & Sahra have GREAT customer service and are very helpful! Dr. Munson and his assistant made us feel so comfortable and they’re very knowledgeable in what they do. Dr Munson made us feel at ease putting our trust in his hands, after our first adjustment we feel amazing and can’t wait to continue our health journey with him! Thank you all so much for such great care and professionalism!!!
    Mr & Mrs. Jimenez — Oct 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Munson, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Munson, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Munson to family and friends

    Dr. Munson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Munson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Munson, DC.

    About Dr. Michael Munson, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871935502
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Munson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munson works at DeLand Chiropractic & Spinal Decompression in Deland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Munson’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Munson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Munson, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.