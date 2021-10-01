Dr. Michael Munson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Munson, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Munson, DC is a Chiropractor in Deland, FL.
Dr. Munson works at
Locations
-
1
DeLand Chiropractic & Spinal Decompression905 N Stone St, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 734-9995Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Munson?
My husband and I were looking for a new chiropractor for our family and we found Deland chiropractic & spinal decompression, it was a choice well made. Everyone was super sweet and professional from the front desk staff Emily & Sahra have GREAT customer service and are very helpful! Dr. Munson and his assistant made us feel so comfortable and they’re very knowledgeable in what they do. Dr Munson made us feel at ease putting our trust in his hands, after our first adjustment we feel amazing and can’t wait to continue our health journey with him! Thank you all so much for such great care and professionalism!!!
About Dr. Michael Munson, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1871935502
Education & Certifications
- Florida International University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munson works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Munson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.