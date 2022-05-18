Dr. Michael Quackenbush, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quackenbush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Quackenbush, OD
Overview of Dr. Michael Quackenbush, OD
Dr. Michael Quackenbush, OD is an Optometrist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Quackenbush's Office Locations
Hixson Eye Care5433 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 763-7040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
All office visits were great and he definntely correct your eye issues. And he keeps working until he finds out your problem and make recommendations. Great Doc
About Dr. Michael Quackenbush, OD
- Optometry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1154737401
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Dr. Quackenbush has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quackenbush accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quackenbush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Quackenbush. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quackenbush.
