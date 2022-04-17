See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Palm Desert, CA
Michael Silver, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.2 (15)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michael Silver, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Palm Desert, CA. 

Michael Silver works at Desert Psychiatric Associates in Palm Desert, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Psychiatric Associates
    44530 San Pablo Ave Ste 201, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 341-8878
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 17, 2022
    Michael came into my life at one of my lowest points as a new mom - depression and anxiety were impacting my work and home life. Our conversations flow naturally, not your typical “well how does that make you feel” cringe fest. He has awesome antidotes, nuggets of wisdom and has really helped me find hope in my daily life, hope that things will pass if I do the work. He takes into account all aspects - mind and body which has allowed me to even start the healing process physically. Michael is first a man with a kind heart and then a therapist. Hard to find people like that nowadays.
    Photo: Michael Silver, MFT
    About Michael Silver, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326246372
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Silver works at Desert Psychiatric Associates in Palm Desert, CA. View the full address on Michael Silver’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Michael Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Silver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

