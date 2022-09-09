Michael Tanner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Tanner, PA
Overview
Michael Tanner, PA is a Physician Assistant in Naples, FL.
Michael Tanner works at
Locations
Anchor Health Centers PA801 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 596-9482
Ratings & Reviews
Mike was very knowledgeable and thorough. Clinic was busy and he was very calm and explained treatment and any follow up needed.
About Michael Tanner, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Tanner works at
5 patients have reviewed Michael Tanner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Tanner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Tanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Tanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.