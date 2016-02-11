Dr. Michael Weatherford, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weatherford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Weatherford, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Weatherford, DC is a Chiropractor in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Dr. Weatherford works at
Locations
Michael S Weatherford Dc P.A.1113 48th Ave N Ste 117, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 449-3086
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding technique, pleasant and really great
About Dr. Michael Weatherford, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1295812154
Dr. Weatherford accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weatherford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weatherford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weatherford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weatherford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.