Dr. Michael Weissman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Weissman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Weissman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Dr. Weissman works at
Locations
Churchland Psychological Center3210 Churchland Blvd Ste 4, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Directions (757) 483-3404
Main Office3101 American Legion Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Directions (757) 483-3404
Norfolk1709 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517 Directions (757) 483-3404
Virginia Beach2416 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 483-3404
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Michael Weissman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1699743203
Education & Certifications
- Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, N.Y.
- Upstate Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts
- Princeton U
