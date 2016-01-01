See All Clinical Psychologists in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Michael Weissman, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Weissman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.

Dr. Weissman works at Churchland Psychological Center in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA and Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Churchland Psychological Center
    3210 Churchland Blvd Ste 4, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 483-3404
    Main Office
    3101 American Legion Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 483-3404
    Norfolk
    1709 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 483-3404
    Virginia Beach
    2416 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 483-3404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Weissman, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699743203
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, N.Y.
    Internship
    • Upstate Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
