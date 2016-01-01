Dr. Michael Westerveld, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westerveld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Westerveld, PHD
Overview of Dr. Michael Westerveld, PHD
Dr. Michael Westerveld, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Neuropsychology - (Yale University)
Dr. Westerveld works at
Dr. Westerveld's Office Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Neuropsychology At Orlando615 E Princeton St Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Michael Westerveld, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1841275674
Education & Certifications
- Neuropsychology - (Yale University)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westerveld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westerveld accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Westerveld using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Westerveld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westerveld works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Westerveld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westerveld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westerveld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westerveld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.