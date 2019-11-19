See All Nurse Practitioners in Denver, CO
Michele Lande, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michele Lande, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Michele Lande, NP

Michele Lande, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denver, CO. 

Michele Lande works at Denver Health Main Campus in Denver, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Michele Lande's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Denver Health and Hospital Authority
    777 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 436-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michele Lande?

    Nov 19, 2019
    I’ve had Dr. Lande as my PCP for 13 year’s. And I’m not going to change unless I do a major move etc. She is professional, friendly, has become part of my family and listens 110% has great advice and recommendations.
    — Nov 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michele Lande, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Michele Lande, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michele Lande to family and friends

    Michele Lande's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michele Lande

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michele Lande, NP.

    About Michele Lande, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932113701
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michele Lande has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Michele Lande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michele Lande works at Denver Health Main Campus in Denver, CO. View the full address on Michele Lande’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Michele Lande. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Lande.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Lande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Lande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michele Lande, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.