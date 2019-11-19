Michele Lande has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michele Lande, NP
Overview of Michele Lande, NP
Michele Lande, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denver, CO.
Michele Lande works at
Michele Lande's Office Locations
Denver Health and Hospital Authority777 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80204 Directions (303) 436-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had Dr. Lande as my PCP for 13 year’s. And I’m not going to change unless I do a major move etc. She is professional, friendly, has become part of my family and listens 110% has great advice and recommendations.
About Michele Lande, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932113701
Frequently Asked Questions
Michele Lande accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michele Lande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michele Lande works at
3 patients have reviewed Michele Lande. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Lande.
