Michele McCarthy-Lavish, APRN

Gastroenterology (Nurse Practitioner)
Michele McCarthy-Lavish, APRN is a Gastroenterology Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1223 Gateway Dr Ste 2B, Melbourne, FL 32901 (321) 549-0752

Asthma
Hormone Imbalance
Hyperlipidemia
Asthma
Hormone Imbalance
Hyperlipidemia

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023003514
