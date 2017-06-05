Michele McCarthy-Lavish, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michele McCarthy-Lavish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michele McCarthy-Lavish, APRN
Michele McCarthy-Lavish, APRN is a Gastroenterology Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1223 Gateway Dr Ste 2B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 549-0752
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
My office visit with Michele, was brilliant!. She is exceedingly knowledgeable and explains procedure in a way that can be understood by non medical people like myself. She answered all my questions thoroughly, and had a very friendly manner. I would absolutely recommend her without question.
- Gastroenterology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
Michele McCarthy-Lavish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michele McCarthy-Lavish accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michele McCarthy-Lavish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michele McCarthy-Lavish speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Michele McCarthy-Lavish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele McCarthy-Lavish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele McCarthy-Lavish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele McCarthy-Lavish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.