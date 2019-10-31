See All Nurse Practitioners in McAllen, TX
Michelle Alvarez, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Michelle Alvarez, FNP

Michelle Alvarez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in McAllen, TX. 

Michelle Alvarez works at Valley Neurosurgical Clinic in McAllen, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michelle Alvarez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florencia Perez M.d. P.A.
    1200 E Savannah Ave Ste 3, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 362-8500

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis
Lumbar Radiculopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Shunts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shunts
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 31, 2019
    Ms. Alvarez explained my issues and remedies wonderfully and took her time. I never felt rushed and she was very professional, and personable at the same time. Not to take anything away from my regular doctor, but Ms. Alvarez's level of knowledge and performance was that of a licensed Neurosurgeon.
    Tamara — Oct 31, 2019
    About Michelle Alvarez, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922591189
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Tech University of Health Sciences Center
