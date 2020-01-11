See All Nurse Practitioners in Frederick, MD
Michelle Cooper, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michelle Cooper, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.1 (31)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Michelle Cooper, CRNP

Michelle Cooper, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Frederick, MD. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Michelle Cooper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    176 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 104, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 644-3305
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michelle Cooper?

    Jan 11, 2020
    I've been going to Michelle since she opened her office. She is a wondeful caregiver. She listens, doesn't rush you, and provides you with sound advice and options. Please note that some earlier reviews criticized her front office staff. I believe that those comments were justified. However, once Michelle learned of the situation, the offending staffer was fired. Since that time, her staff has proven themselves to be kind, considerate, and responsible. SO, the bottom line is that Michelle addressed the situation promptly and properly.
    Marc Weinberg — Jan 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michelle Cooper, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Michelle Cooper, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Cooper to family and friends

    Michelle Cooper's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michelle Cooper

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Cooper, CRNP.

    About Michelle Cooper, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316119365
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Cooper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Michelle Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michelle Cooper, CRNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.