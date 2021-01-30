See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Michelle Fraser, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michelle Fraser, OD

Optometry
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Michelle Fraser, OD

Dr. Michelle Fraser, OD is an Optometrist in Paramus, NJ. 

Dr. Fraser works at Pearle Vision in Paramus, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Allison Hughes, OD
Dr. Allison Hughes, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Rosenberg, OD
Dr. Michael Rosenberg, OD
4.0 (21)
View Profile

Dr. Fraser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pearle Vision
    556 N State Rt 17, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 599-1102
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fraser?

    Jan 30, 2021
    My wife and I have had our eye care needs provided by Dr. Fraser for a number of years. Her treatment of us has always been attentive, thorough, caring and professional and we recommend her highly.
    H&R Lang — Jan 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Fraser, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michelle Fraser, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fraser to family and friends

    Dr. Fraser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fraser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michelle Fraser, OD.

    About Dr. Michelle Fraser, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023163185
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fraser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fraser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fraser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fraser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michelle Fraser, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.