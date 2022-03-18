See All Physicians Assistants in Orland Park, IL
Michelle Galan, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview

Michelle Galan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.

Michelle Galan works at Premier Suburban Medical Group in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Suburban Medical Group
    14315 108th Ave # 100, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 300-7764
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 18, 2022
    Dr Galan is awesome. She listens to you and makes great recommendations for specialist.
    — Mar 18, 2022
    About Michelle Galan, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104222389
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Galan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Galan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Galan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Galan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Galan works at Premier Suburban Medical Group in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Michelle Galan’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Michelle Galan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Galan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Galan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Galan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

