Michelle Galan, PA-C
Overview
Michelle Galan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.
Locations
Premier Suburban Medical Group14315 108th Ave # 100, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (815) 300-7764Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Galan is awesome. She listens to you and makes great recommendations for specialist.
About Michelle Galan, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1104222389
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Galan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Galan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Galan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Michelle Galan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Galan.
