See All Clinical Psychologists in Hollywood, FL
Michelle Hintz, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michelle Hintz, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michelle Hintz, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CARLOS ALBIZU UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Michelle Hintz works at Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy & the Arts, Inc. in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy & the Arts Inc.
    450 N Park Rd Ste 400, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 925-3191

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Regional Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michelle Hintz?

    Jan 20, 2019
    The greatest therapist I've ever had. Patient, personal, intuitive and not formulaic. She makes you feel like you aren't just a case or a file - but a person. A true empowering d
    Miami, FL — Jan 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michelle Hintz, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Michelle Hintz, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Hintz to family and friends

    Michelle Hintz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michelle Hintz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Hintz, PSY.

    About Michelle Hintz, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093835761
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Private Practice With Samantha Carella
    Residency
    Internship
    • Miami Children's Hospital, Department Of Psychiatry
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CARLOS ALBIZU UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Hintz, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Hintz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Hintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Hintz works at Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy & the Arts, Inc. in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Michelle Hintz’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Michelle Hintz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Hintz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Hintz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Hintz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michelle Hintz, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.