Michelle Hintz, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Hintz, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CARLOS ALBIZU UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Michelle Hintz works at
Locations
Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy & the Arts Inc.450 N Park Rd Ste 400, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 925-3191
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The greatest therapist I've ever had. Patient, personal, intuitive and not formulaic. She makes you feel like you aren't just a case or a file - but a person. A true empowering d
About Michelle Hintz, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1093835761
Education & Certifications
- Private Practice With Samantha Carella
- Miami Children's Hospital, Department Of Psychiatry
- CARLOS ALBIZU UNIVERSITY
- University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Hintz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Hintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Hintz works at
11 patients have reviewed Michelle Hintz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Hintz.
