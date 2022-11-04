See All Family Doctors in Big Rapids, MI
Michelle Rohde, FNP-C

Family Medicine
4.6 (37)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Michelle Rohde, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Big Rapids, MI. 

Michelle Rohde works at Spectrum Health Family Medicine in Big Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Family Medicine - Big Rapids
    650 Linden St Ste 1, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 796-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(8)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 04, 2022
Very knowledgeable
Anonymous — Nov 04, 2022
Photo: Michelle Rohde, FNP-C
About Michelle Rohde, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154957330
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michelle Rohde, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Rohde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michelle Rohde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michelle Rohde works at Spectrum Health Family Medicine in Big Rapids, MI. View the full address on Michelle Rohde’s profile.

37 patients have reviewed Michelle Rohde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Rohde.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Rohde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Rohde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

