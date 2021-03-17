Michelle Streb, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Streb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Streb, RN
Michelle Streb, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in South Bend, IN.
Healthlinc - South Bend (medical)1960 Northside Blvd, South Bend, IN 46615 Directions (574) 307-7673
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Michelle is just an overall amazing medical provider. Very easy to talk to. Knowledgeable and articulate. I definitely recommend.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861897688
Michelle Streb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Streb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Michelle Streb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Streb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Streb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Streb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.