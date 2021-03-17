See All Nurse Practitioners in South Bend, IN
Michelle Streb, RN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michelle Streb, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Michelle Streb, RN

Michelle Streb, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in South Bend, IN. 

Michelle Streb works at Healthlinc - South Bend (medical) in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dorisse M Nguimfack, NP
Dorisse M Nguimfack, NP
1.0 (1)
View Profile

Michelle Streb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthlinc - South Bend (medical)
    1960 Northside Blvd, South Bend, IN 46615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 307-7673
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michelle Streb?

    Mar 17, 2021
    Michelle is just an overall amazing medical provider. Very easy to talk to. Knowledgeable and articulate. I definitely recommend.
    Mike Doran — Mar 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michelle Streb, RN
    How would you rate your experience with Michelle Streb, RN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Streb to family and friends

    Michelle Streb's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michelle Streb

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Streb, RN.

    About Michelle Streb, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861897688
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Streb, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Streb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Streb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Streb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Streb works at Healthlinc - South Bend (medical) in South Bend, IN. View the full address on Michelle Streb’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Michelle Streb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Streb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Streb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Streb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michelle Streb, RN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.