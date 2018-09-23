Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle White, PHD
Overview of Dr. Michelle White, PHD
Dr. Michelle White, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Spokane Valley, WA.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
You Turn Physical Therapy LLC325 S University Rd Ste 202, Spokane Valley, WA 99206 Directions (509) 534-9380
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. White is caring and smart. She is genuinely concerned about the whole person. I have seen a number of therapists over the years in various places where I’ve lived and Dr. White is the absolute best in terms of diagnostic testing and individual therapy.
About Dr. Michelle White, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1194886663
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.