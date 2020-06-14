See All Family Doctors in Kernersville, NC
Michelle Worley, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michelle Worley, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michelle Worley, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kernersville, NC. 

Michelle Worley works at Novant Health Pineview Family Medicine in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pineview Family Medicine
    490 Pineview Dr, Kernersville, NC 27284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7887
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michelle Worley?

    Jun 14, 2020
    Extremely smart, caring, and compassionate.
    RR — Jun 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michelle Worley, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Michelle Worley, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Worley to family and friends

    Michelle Worley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michelle Worley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Worley, PA-C.

    About Michelle Worley, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1568981702
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Worley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Worley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Worley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Worley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Worley works at Novant Health Pineview Family Medicine in Kernersville, NC. View the full address on Michelle Worley’s profile.

    Michelle Worley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Worley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Worley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Worley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.