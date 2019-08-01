Miguel Sutter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Miguel Sutter, PA
Overview
Miguel Sutter, PA is a Physician Assistant in Burbank, CA.
Miguel Sutter works at
Locations
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, 501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505, (818) 847-3440
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. Sutter, Is a pleasant and professional, when I first saw Dr. Sutter he make me feel welcome like if I was part of his family . i been a patient of his for one year. and i wouldn't see any body else. i'm very happy with his service.
About Miguel Sutter, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1619917903
Frequently Asked Questions
Miguel Sutter accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Miguel Sutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Miguel Sutter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miguel Sutter.
