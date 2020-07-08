Mindy Duran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mindy Duran, MA
Overview
Mindy Duran, MA is a Counselor in New Port Richey, FL.
Mindy Duran works at
Locations
Miriam Zicht Ph.d. P.A.5315 Trouble Creek Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34652 (727) 849-5588
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am grateful for Mindy. Several people I know recommended her for my child during my divorce. My daughter developed her own relationship with her and felt comfortable with her immediately. Although my daughters father has unfortunate issues that have made this whole ordeal more difficult - Mindy has been a constant source of comfort and support for my daughter. He has attempted on many occasions to disparage me and Mindy - but in spite of it all, Mindy has maintained her professionalism and continued to keep her focus on my child which I am grateful for. My child is flourishing!
About Mindy Duran, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1134278161
Mindy Duran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Mindy Duran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
