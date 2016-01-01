See All Physicians Assistants in Orlando, FL
Mirabella Muller, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mirabella Muller, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Mirabella Muller works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 1507 Park Center Dr in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 1507 Park Center Dr
    1507 Park Center Dr Ste 1D, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 291-8684
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Mirabella Muller, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1497230320
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

