Miranda Krishna, FNP-C
Overview
Miranda Krishna, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They graduated from 2016 - Maryville University, St. Louis, MO and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff225 Physicians Park Ste 103, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was very thorough and kind and listened to all concerns.
About Miranda Krishna, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1700314010
Education & Certifications
- 2016 - Maryville University, St. Louis, MO
Frequently Asked Questions
Miranda Krishna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Miranda Krishna accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Miranda Krishna using Healthline FindCare.
Miranda Krishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Miranda Krishna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miranda Krishna.
