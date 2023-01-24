See All Family Doctors in Poplar Bluff, MO
Miranda Krishna, FNP-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Miranda Krishna, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They graduated from 2016 - Maryville University, St. Louis, MO and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Miranda Krishna works at Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff in Poplar Bluff, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff
    225 Physicians Park Ste 103, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 24, 2023
    She was very thorough and kind and listened to all concerns.
    John Clubbs — Jan 24, 2023
    Photo: Miranda Krishna, FNP-C
    About Miranda Krishna, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700314010
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • 2016 - Maryville University, St. Louis, MO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Miranda Krishna, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Miranda Krishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Miranda Krishna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Miranda Krishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Miranda Krishna works at Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff in Poplar Bluff, MO. View the full address on Miranda Krishna’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Miranda Krishna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miranda Krishna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miranda Krishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miranda Krishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

