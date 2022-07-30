Misty Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Misty Cox, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Misty Cox, NP
Misty Cox, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Misty Cox works at
Misty Cox's Office Locations
Valleywise Health Medical Center2525 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 344-1015MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She was always on top of any changes in my profile and insured that I saw proper specialists.
About Misty Cox, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902812530
Frequently Asked Questions
Misty Cox accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Misty Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Misty Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Misty Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Misty Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Misty Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.