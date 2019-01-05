Dr. Mj Hilton, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mj Hilton, DC
Dr. Mj Hilton, DC is a Chiropractor in St Petersburg, FL.
Bay Injury and Rehab, Saint Petersburg, FL
4800 4th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33703
(727) 528-1133
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I have trusted Dr. Hilton with my care for 20+ years. Her knowledge of all things medical, expertise in the field of chiropractic, and compassion surpass pretty much every other doctor (regardless of medical specialty) I have seen in my life. Dr. Hilton is the best chiropractor I have ever seen. She is gentle, extremely thorough, asks questions, and makes recommendations to other specialists when appropriate. She is brilliant, vibrant, and has an awesome sense of humor. I highly recommend!
- University of South Florida
Dr. Hilton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
