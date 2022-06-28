See All Chiropractors in Bridgeview, IL
Dr. Mohamed Shalabi, DC

Chiropractic
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mohamed Shalabi, DC is a Chiropractor in Bridgeview, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS.

Dr. Shalabi works at Health-1st Center Ltd. in Bridgeview, IL with other offices in Palos Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Health-1st Center Ltd.
    8550 S Harlem Ave Ste B, Bridgeview, IL 60455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 598-2000
    12750 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 598-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Program Chevron Icon
Female Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intersegmental Traction Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 28, 2022
    WAS WORTH EVERY DOLLAR???? I been having back problems for years especially after 2 deadly car accidents and epidural for two children. I've tried so many products and etc. And it wasn't until I came to DR. Miracle worker that now I'm able to be more active without having so much pain and waking up with so much pain. I'm so greatful and happy came across him. I definitely planning for my 2nd nd 3rd trip.
    Tabria Carroll — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Mohamed Shalabi, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Polish and Spanish
    • 1285649046
    Education & Certifications

    • LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamed Shalabi, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shalabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalabi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shalabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shalabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

