Overview

Dr. Mohamed Shalabi, DC is a Chiropractor in Bridgeview, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS.



Dr. Shalabi works at Health-1st Center Ltd. in Bridgeview, IL with other offices in Palos Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.