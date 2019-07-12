Monica Lau, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Monica Lau, CNP
Overview of Monica Lau, CNP
Monica Lau, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM.
Monica Lau works at
Monica Lau's Office Locations
Mountain View Family Care3485 Northrise Dr Ste 2, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 382-2149
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Monica yesterday in a new patient - get to know visit. She was late to my appointment because she was spending time with other patients. In turn she spent time with me and didn't make me feel rushed like I'm a set quota of patients she needs to see in a day. I felt like she cared about me and wishes to be a partner in my health care by wanting to connect more often to ensure medications are working as expected. I will definitely recommend her to anyone looking for a partner in their health care.
About Monica Lau, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275918062
Monica Lau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Monica Lau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Monica Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Monica Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Lau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.