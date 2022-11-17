Monica Schocken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Monica Schocken, LMFT
Monica Schocken, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Plano, TX.
Locations
- 1 1700 Alma Dr Ste 205, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 670-3285
I don’t know who is complaining about Dr. Schocken. She is unbiased and extremely professional. She has been in practice since the 1990’s and does her job well. One of the best psychologists I have ever seen. I am a 57 yr old female with complicated history. Dr. Schocken has been immensely helpful, insightful and frankly honest in her assessment and approach to therapy. She is excellent when it comes to helping someone with severe trauma, which is my issue. I highly recommend her. I suspect those who are calling her biased are individuals who lack self awareness, do not want to be accountable for their own actions, and were unable to manipulate this psychologist.
About Monica Schocken, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1588906713
