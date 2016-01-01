Dr. Monica Tadros, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tadros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Tadros, OD
Overview of Dr. Monica Tadros, OD
Dr. Monica Tadros, OD is an Optometrist in Lutz, FL.
Dr. Tadros works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tadros' Office Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare2225 Sun Vista Dr, Lutz, FL 33559 Directions (844) 206-3885
-
2
Clarkson Eyecare3238 Little Rd, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (844) 206-4976
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tadros?
About Dr. Monica Tadros, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1861959967
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tadros accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tadros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tadros works at
Dr. Tadros has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tadros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tadros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tadros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.